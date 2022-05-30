Police release details on collision that led to Pelosi’s husband’s DUI arrest

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released details of the vehicle crash that led to the arrest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband late Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence.

CHP said in a press release Sunday night that Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche was struck in Napa Valley by another car as he was attempting to cross State Route 29. No injuries were reported, and Pelosi was arrested about 80 minutes after law enforcement responded to the scene, according to the agency.

A public booking report by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office lists Paul Pelosi as being booked early Sunday morning on charges of driving under the influence. His bail was set at $5,000.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday to deliver Brown University’s commencement address. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker, said on Sunday that she was not with her husband at the time and would not be commenting on the matter.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.