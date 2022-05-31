Arizona Cardinals player Jeff Gladney killed in car accident

Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died in a car accident on Monday morning in Texas.

Gladney, 25, and another victim died after crashing into a pier beam off a major freeway near Dallas, according to a local CBS outlet.

The accident involved two vehicles, authorities told the outlet. One car appears to have been speeding before it clipped the other, causing it to veer and hit a pier beam.

The Arizona Cardinals released a statement on Twitter saying the team was “devastated” by the news.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

Gladney had previously played for the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Cardinals. The Vikings also tweeted they were “saddened by the tragic death.”

His alma mater, Texas Christian University, said they were “devastated” by his passing. Jeremiah Donati, the director of intercollegiate athletics at the school, said in a statement that Gladney “maintained close ties to TCU” after he moved on.

“He loved everything about his alma mater,” Donati said in the statement released on Twitter. “He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community.”