Uvalde shooting victim awarded top Girl Scouts honor for trying to save classmates’ lives

The Girl Scouts posthumously honored Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with the Bronze Cross for attempting to save her classmates’ lives.

The Girl Scouts’ council in southwest Texas, which includes Uvalde, announced it had bestowed the award upon Garza, who was 10. The honor is given to members who attempt to save another’s life while facing extraordinary risk to their own.

The gunman shot and killed Garza as she tried to call 911, her grandmother told The Daily Beast.

“On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers,” the council wrote in a tweet, which was retweeted by the Girl Scouts’ national account.

Girl Scouts CEO Sofia Chang also wrote a letter to Garza’s family.

“Amerie was a bright and outgoing fourth-grader who loved Play-Doh, playing with friends at recess — and being a Girl Scout,” the council wrote in a post on its website. “She was proud of the badges she earned. She completed her Girl Scout bridging ceremony last week and Tuesday at school had received an award for making the A and B honor roll.”

Garza was killed just hours after receiving the award that morning. Her grandmother told The Daily Beast that a photo of Garza holding up her honor roll certificate became the last picture taken of her when she was alive.

The Girl Scouts presented the colors at Garza’s funeral yesterday, according to the organization.

“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” the council wrote.