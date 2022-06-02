trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Forecast raises expectations of hurricane hitting ground in Texas

by Monique Beals - 06/02/22 3:23 PM ET
Hurricane Agatha is seen off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico
NOAA via AP
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.

A new hurricane season forecast showed an increased likelihood of a hurricane coming close to or hitting Texas’s coast compared to a report issued earlier this year. 

The Thursday forecast from Colorado State University indicated a 59 percent likelihood of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall in Texas, up from 54 percent in April. It also showed a 28 percent chance of a major hurricane coming within 50 miles of the state’s coast, compared to a 25 percent chance in April. 

“We have increased our forecast and now call for a well above-average Atlantic basin hurricane season in 2022,” the report said. 

“We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” it added, encouraging coastal residents to prepare for the upcoming season.

The forecast predicted 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes and five Category 3 or higher hurricanes will take place in the coming season. Those figures each marked a jump from their categories’ respective forecasts in April.

The average hurricane season has seen 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three other major storms, and the more recent higher figures show the potential severity of the 2022 season.

However, the forecast noted the nature of unpredictability that comes with hurricane season. 

“Everyone should realize that it is impossible to precisely predict this season’s hurricane activity in early June,” the forecast added. 

Last year, the Atlantic saw its third-busiest hurricane season with 21 named storms and seven hurricanes, including four that were considered major, according to KXAN, a local Nexstar affiliate in Austin, Texas. 

Tags Atlantic hurricane season hurricanes

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. The unpalatable truth in Ukraine
  3. Putin fires five more generals: report
  4. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  5. Biden lays groundwork for risky ...
  6. Gohmert fires back at Democrats on ...
  7. Florida Supreme Court’s decision ...
  8. Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee ...
  9. Biden approval rating rises 6 points ...
  10. Nadler seeks to preempt GOP arguments ...
  11. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  12. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  13. Trump endorses Masters in Arizona ...
  14. Bill Barr after Sussmann ...
  15. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  16. Washington Post adds editor’s note ...
  17. Texas state senator says Abbott ...
  18. White House says kids under 5 could ...
Load more

Video

See all Video