233 mass shootings have happened so far in 2022: nonprofit

At least 233 mass shootings have taken place so far in the United States this year alone, according to current data from a nonprofit, a statistic that comes amid the fallout of several devastating shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma in recent weeks.

Data from Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an event that leaves at least four people killed or wounded and does not include the shooter(s). The nonprofit reported that 233 mass shootings have occurred in 2022 so far.

Those figures come against the backdrop of several high-profile shootings that took place on recently in Tulsa, Okla.; Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.

Four people were killed on Wednesday after a shooter entered a hospital in Tulsa before later taking his own life. Last week, 19 children and two adults died after a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde.

Earlier last month, 10 people died and three others were injured following a shooting at a Buffalo supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Between the three-day Memorial weekend — including Saturday, Saturday and Monday — the Gun Violence Archive noted that 14 mass shootings had taken place.

A bipartisan group of senators has been meeting this week to discuss gun control policy, though it’s unclear if negotiations will bear fruit.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are meeting Thursday to consider eight different proposals on gun legislation, which would include measures like raising the age for people to be able to purchase specific semi-automatic rifles and addressing gun trafficking.