Bannon allies subpoenaed in New York in border wall case: report

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has subpoenaed allies of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, as it investigates Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” crowd-fundraising effort, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The office began probing the project last year after federal authorities alleged that the private donors who gave $25 million to the wall project were defrauded.

Bannon was accused of using some of the money for personal expenses, but was pardoned by Trump on the federal charges before he left office.

After the pardon, the Manhattan district attorney’s office picked up the case and has been investigating it since 2021.

Now, those in Bannon’s “immediate circle” and others have received subpoenas to testify in front of a New York state grand jury in recent weeks, people familiar with the issue told CNN.

However, sources said the district attorney is waiting to bring charges against Bannon as a federal trial is still underway for three others who were allegedly involved in the defrauding scheme but were not pardoned by Trump.

People familiar with the investigation told CNN the decision on whether to charge Bannon will come after the three federal trials for the alleged co-conspirators conclude.

Bannon’s attorney declined to comment when reached by The Hill.

Along with the fundraising investigation, Bannon is under the spotlight of the Jan. 6 House committee after he did not testify despite being subpoenaed.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal contempt of Congress charge he is facing.

The Hill has reached out to the Manhattan district attorney’s office for comment.