CMA prohibits Confederate flag imagery at 2022 Country Music Festival

CMA Fest says no Confederate flag imagery will be allowed at the 2022 Country Music Festival in June.

“Confederate flag imagery of any kind” was listed under the festival’s prohibited items after the event had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19.

“In line with our first CMA Fest lineup announcement in early April, our event policy was published on our website, which states any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag,” CMA said in a statement to The Tennessean.

The organization went further to say they “always had policies” that were meant to “ban discrimination.”

“We felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated,” they added.

The decision comes at a time where businesses, local governments and the military are taking down statues or renaming buildings that have ties to the Confederacy.

Back in March, the congressional naming commission said it was investigating more than 750 Defense Department items to see if they honor the Confederacy and need to be renamed.

The Country Music Festival is set to occur from June 9-12 in Nashville, Tennessee with big artists such as Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker performing.

