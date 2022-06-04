Three employees stabbed at LA County area hospital

Three employees from a Los Angeles County area hospital were injured Friday after a male suspect allegedly entered the hospital and stabbed them, Los Angeles Police reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that one doctor and two nurses had been injured during the incident, which had taken place earlier at the hospital that day. One is in critical condition while the other two victims are in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters that officers responded to “an assault with a deadly weapon suspect armed with a knife” at the hospital after receiving a radio call. The attack took place in the emergency room area.

Hamilton indicated that the suspect would not immediately surrender to police, though law enforcement later confirmed that he had been taken into custody. Hamilton said officials have identified him but only offered that he was a male adult who has “a lengthy record” of conflict with police.

Police confirm he has previously been arrested, including twice for “battery on a police officer resisting arrest.”

The development comes after a shooting in Tulsa, Okla., earlier this week, where four were killed at a hospital by a gunman whom police said was looking to target his physician.