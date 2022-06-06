Warriors, Celtics wear ‘End Gun Violence’ shirts before NBA Finals game

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics showed their support for the “End Gun Violence” campaign on Sunday as both teams donned orange t-shirts before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Both Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Celtics coach Ime Udoka wore the orange t-shirts and expressed the need for more awareness around the issue. Players from both teams wore the shirts during warm-ups.

Kerr said the NBA feels “very strongly” about the issue and wants to be a part of a nationwide effort to limit gun violence, according to his pre-game interview shared by the NBA on Twitter.

“There are things we can do that would not violate people’s Second Amendment rights, but would save lives. The idea behind wearing the shirts for both teams is to make people aware that they can contribute to different gun safety, gun violence prevention groups,” he added.

According to Kerr, the majority of people in the U.S. want gun safety measures put in place, and with the mid-terms this year “people got to vote.”

“If you feel strongly about saving lives and possibly even someone in your own family, get out and vote,” he added.

Celtics coach Udoka also spoke up in his pre-game interview and said that gun violence continues to take place and the only way to change that is through awareness.

“The awareness is about things that continue to happen in our communities. They are devastated and their families are devastated and we kind of go on with our normal life and business. Just continue to keep those thoughts in mind and those people are struggling. It continues to happen. And awareness and changes need to be made and we are all on the same page as far as that,” Udoka said.

Kerr has previously spoken up against gun violence in an emotional speech in the shadow of the Uvalde shooting, that took the lives of at least 20 people.

He took aim at senators last month and asked them when they would do something to change the gun control laws in the immediate aftermath of the shooting in Texas.

“When are we gonna do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. … I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough!” he said.