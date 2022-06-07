Kid Rock on his drunk Oprah rant: ‘I own what I said’

Rapper Kid Rock defended his 2019 drunken rant against Oprah Winfrey in his Nashville honky-tonk steakhouse during an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts. I own what I said,” Rock said in the interview, featured in the most recent episode of “Tucker Carlson Originals.”

In footage of the incident that was captured by TMZ, the musical artist could be heard saying, “F— Oprah Winfrey” before going on to attack “The View” co-host Joy Behar and former “Today” host Kathie Lee Gifford.

“I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan,” Rock told Carlson. “I got drunk, and f—— next thing, I’m onstage saying, ‘F— Oprah.'”

Rock also said that he meant to go after comedian Kathy Griffin for her photo holding up a bloody head that looked like former President Trump’s but accidentally named Gifford, with whom Rock noted he’s been “friendly” through the years.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin, you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it, I’m like, ‘F— Kathie Lee Gifford.'”

Rock has often used his platform to make political statements. In April, he opened a concert with a video message from Trump, and he released a single in January that ripped President Biden and Anthony Fauci and included a “Let’s go, Brandon” chorus.