Celebrities wade into divisive L.A. mayor’s race

High-profile celebrities have waded into the battle to decide Los Angeles’s next mayor in a primary race that is dominated by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and billionaire Rick Caruso.

Celebrities from Elon Musk and Katy Perry to John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Norman Lear have all come out with their endorsements in the city’s mayoral race and urged their followers to go out and vote in Tuesday’s election.

She added that “Rick is a dear friend, a good man and a great businessman who has been dedicated to LA and can get things done.”

Multiple Grammy winner John Legend has thrown his support behind Bass, who is also endorsed by Donald Glover, Steven Spielberg and Tracee Ellis Ross.

L.A.’s Ethics Commission reported that as of June 1, Bass has raised close to $3.6 million in contributions while Caruso’s campaign contributions amounts to more than $38 million – which according to Vanity Fair, included $37.5 million of his own money

The mayor’s race is an all-party primary, and if neither Bass nor Caruso manage to cross the 50 percent threshold, it will advance to a November general election in which voters will choose between the top two vote-getters.

Here are some of the notable names who have endorsed Rick Caruso:

Katy Perry

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Snoop Dog

George Lopez

Elon Musk

Maria Shriver

Kim Kardashian

Here are some of the notable names who have endorsed Karen Bass:

John Legend

Norman Lear

Ariana Grande

Tracee Ellis Ross

J.J. Abrams

Magic Johnson