Officials detain armed man outside Kavanaugh’s home

Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning close to the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was found armed and allegedly threatening Kavanaugh, a spokesperson for the high court confirmed.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

The Washington Post was the first to report the arrest.

People familiar with the investigation told the Post that the man, described as being from California and in his mid-20s, had reportedly communicated to officers his intention to kill Kavanaugh.

The man was reportedly upset over both recent mass shootings and a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling indicating that the high court would be eliminating federal-level abortion protections, initial evidence suggests, two people familiar told the newspaper.

Kavanaugh is purportedly included in the majority for the Supreme Court draft ruling on abortion, a person familiar told Politico, which obtained and reported about the draft ruling.

People who spoke with the Post said that police had been provided a tip about the suspect; the man did not make it to Kavanaugh’s home and was found to have burglary tools and at least one weapon on him.

The Hill has reached out to Montgomery County police and the Justice Department for more information.

