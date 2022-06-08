Fugitive wanted for murder of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson last seen at Newark Airport

The woman accused of murdering elite cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was last spotted May 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities in Austin obtained a warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong’s arrest on May 17 for her suspected involvement in Wilson’s death. Wilson died on May 11 after responding officials found her bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive of the crime suggested by authorities is that Wilson had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend, professional cyclist Colin Strickland, according to CNN.

Armstrong left Austin from Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 and was last spotted at Newark Liberty International Airport. No outgoing flight reservations have been found under her name.

The U.S. Marshals have upgraded Armstrong’s investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

Pamerleau added, “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”