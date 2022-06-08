Families of trans kids sue to block Texas state investigations against them

Three families of transgender children in Texas have filed a lawsuit to try to block state investigations into them for alleged child abuse.

The families claim they are being looked into by the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) for giving their children gender-affirming care.

The suit, which requests a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop the investigations, targets the DFPS, its commissioner Jaime Masters, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“Their actions have caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment,” reads the suit, filed in the Travis County District Court.

Abbott in February ordered the DFPS and other agencies to open child abuse investigations into transgender children receiving gender-affirming treatment.

A judge in March temporarily halted the Abbot administration’s efforts, writing that the DFPS investigating gender-affirming care as child abuse “would result in irreparable harm.” The Texas Supreme court ruled in May that the investigations could continue, lifting a temporary injunction on the directive.

“The governor and the attorney general were certainly well within their rights to state their legal and policy views on this topic, but DFPS was not compelled by law to follow them,” the court wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas praised the ruling, say it proved that the directive could not be enforced as law.

“The court made clear that the governor’s letter and attorney general’s opinion targeting transgender youth are just that: opinions. Neither change Texas law.”