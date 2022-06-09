72 percent of Americans more likely to vote after recent mass shooting: NPR poll

A large majority of Americans say they are more likely to vote in upcoming elections after multiple recent mass shootings across the U.S., according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

The poll found 72 percent of Americans said they are more likely to vote after mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas have reignited the debate over gun control.

The poll showed 59 percent of voters in favor of more gun restrictions with only 35 percent saying gun rights should take precedence, the widest gap in favor of gun control in the Marist poll in a decade.

There was broadest support for mental health investment in response to the gun violence, with 86 percent in support and only 5 percent against. There was also 82 percent support for stricter background checks on firearms sales.

However, proposals backed by many Democrats to ban assault-style rifles didn’t fare as well, with 56 percent supported banning assault-style weapons such as AR-15s and 36 percent against it.

Since the mass shootings, Republicans have pushed for more security at schools and possibly arming teachers.

Allowing teachers to have guns in schools was found unpopular in the poll, with 51 percent against it and only 38 percent in support.

A group of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are aiming to agree on bipartisan legislation to curb gun violence, with parameters for such a bill becoming solidified this week.

In the House, a gun bill was passed on Wednesday, dubbed the Protecting Our Kids Act, that has multiple gun control measures, including raising the age to buy a semi-automatic weapon. But it is not expected to overcome GOP opposition in the Senate.

The poll was conducted from May 31 to June 6 among 1,063 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.