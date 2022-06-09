trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Bird flu detected in ducklings in Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/09/22 10:49 AM ET
Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) said on Wednesday that mallard ducklings at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool were found to have the H5N1 bird flu virus, but added the risk to the public remains “low.”

The report is D.C.’s first confirmation of bird flu, which is highly contagious among some wild birds and can be deadly for some species.

“However, to be safe, visitors should avoid handling live or dead birds or coming into contact with their droppings as the virus can be easily moved around on shoes,” NPS said in a statement.

Officials have only detected one human case in the United States, with the current outbreak impacting commercial and backyard birds in 13 states and wild birds in 14 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The park service also recommended visitors keep their pets on leashes and not allow them to interact with dead birds and wildlife. NPS asked visitors to report observations of dead birds or other sick wildlife to park staff.

The CDC has stressed the risk from bird flu remains low to humans, and remains primarily an animal health issue. The virus can be deadly to some avian species, like bald eagles and vultures.

“Because flu viruses are constantly changing, CDC will continue to monitor these viruses to look for genetic or epidemiologic changes suggesting they might spread more easily to and between people,” the public health agency said in a March update on the virus.

A man in Colorado tested positive for the virus in late April, the only known human case in the U.S. He reported feeling fatigued for a few days before recovering. 

Farms across the country have resorted to killing millions of hens and other birds, with the federal response being largely managed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Tags bird flu bird flu h5n1 mallards Reflecting Pool

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Will monkeypox spread as fast as ...
  2. Progressives see signs of hope fade ...
  3. The Hill’s Morning Report — High ...
  4. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  5. Here are the House Republicans who ...
  6. DeVos says she talked 25th Amendment, ...
  7. Jan. 6 panel to put Trump at center ...
  8. FBI arrests GOP candidate for ...
  9. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  10. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  11. These four Democrats voted against ...
  12. What does a Jan. 6 hearing victory ...
  13. House passes ‘red flag’ gun ...
  14. Sanders: GOP has ...
  15. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  16. Biden, economy imperiled by predicted ...
  17. PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no ...
  18. The Memo: Democrats raise the stakes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video