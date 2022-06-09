trending:

Here’s how to watch the Jan. 6 hearing

by Lexi Lonas - 06/09/22 3:29 PM ET
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is seen during a Jan. 6 House Select Committee as they hold a business meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022 to consider former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. in contempt of Congress.
Greg Nash
The Jan. 6, 2021, House select committee is holding its first prime-time hearing on Thursday regarding its investigation into the Capitol riot, which led to the deaths of multiple people and injuries for scores more. 

The event will be livestreamed with The Hill having its own link to watch the hearing here.

The highly anticipated showing will also be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on CBS, ABC, NBC and most of the major cable news networks.

Fox News is abstaining from running the hearing in its entirety.

Ahead of the public hearing, the committee announced it will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”

Thursday is only the first of multiple public hearings the committee will hold, with a second and third on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, at 10 a.m. Eastern both days. 

The investigation into the Jan. 6 attack has been going on for more than a year, with the committee issuing more than 100 subpoenas, including for members of former President Trump’s family and multiple Republican lawmakers. 

GOP members have said they will launch a counter-investigation, as they feel the Jan. 6 committee has been too partisan in their dealings.

