Multiple victims reported in ‘mass shooting’ in Maryland town

Officials reported there were multiple victims following what one lawmaker described as a “mass shooting” in the Maryland town of Smithsburg on Thursday.

“We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds,” Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) tweeted shortly before 4 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that deputies had responded to the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of Bikle Road. Multiple news outlets have reported that the shooting occurring at a Сolumbia Machine factory.

“At this time the Sheriff’s Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Details about the victims or suspects were not immediately available.

Maryland State Police tweeted that officers were at the scene and would be providing updates.

The development comes against the backdrop of several other high-profile shootings that have taken place over the past few weeks in New York, Texas and Oklahoma.

