Jan. 6 panel shows telling Ivanka Trump video

Ivanka Trump made a brief appearance on video during Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, reiterating her view that she believed former Attorney General Bill Barr’s opinion that her father former President Trump had lost the election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot, aired a 25-second video of Ivanka Trump, who was asked about her response to Barr’s opinion that her father had lost the 2020 presidential election.

In the clip, Ivanka Trump said that she “accepted” what Barr said about the election not being stolen.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said,” Ivanka Trump testified.

Former President Trump has since responded to Ivanka’s testimony and blasted his daughter, saying she had “long since checked out.”

In a statement on his Truth Social platform Friday, Trump said that his daughter was not involved in looking at or studying the election results.

“She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” he added.

The former president also issued a statement late Thursday and continued to push unsubstantiated claims about election fraud.

Almost 19 months after the election, the former president has continued to push unfounded conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, claims that led to a mob of Trump’s followers storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop the election from being certified.