Anti-abortion protester arrested for scaling Oklahoma skyscraper

Police arrested an anti-abortion activist on Tuesday after they say he scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma.

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man,” posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday morning as he hung onto the outside of the 50-story Devon Tower in Oklahoma City.

“They’re gathering, no helicopter yet though,” DesChamps said as he panned the camera down towards the ground, showing what appeared to be a fire truck responding to the scene.

He encouraged viewers to donate to Let Them Live, an anti-abortion charity that donates to people seeking an abortion so they choose to have their baby instead, and sends out activists to stand on sidewalks outside abortion clinics.

The organization posted on Instagram announcing its partnership with DesChamps on Monday, saying he would scale a building in support of the group without specifying where he would climb.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said they arrested DesChamps at the top of the building and initially announced he would be booked on complaints of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Authorities ultimately dropped the disorderly conduct charge.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City Police, said at a press conference that building staff called in a complaint just after 8:40 a.m after they noticed someone scaling the tower.

The Devon Tower is the headquarters of the Devon Energy Corporation.

Littlejohn said police and the local fire department responded by closing down nearby streets and setting up “safety measures” as DesChamps continued to climb the 844-foot-tall building, eventually arresting him once he reached the building’s roof.

“It was difficult watching someone, especially at that height,” she said. “Luckily he was able to make it all the way up without falling or hurting himself, so we’re grateful for that.”