trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Anti-abortion protester arrested for scaling Oklahoma skyscraper

by Zach Schonfeld - 06/14/22 3:48 PM ET
In this May 15, 2014 file photo, the Devon Energy Tower dwarfs other downtown buildings in Oklahoma City. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Police arrested an anti-abortion activist on Tuesday after they say he scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma.

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spider-Man,” posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday morning as he hung onto the outside of the 50-story Devon Tower in Oklahoma City.

“They’re gathering, no helicopter yet though,” DesChamps said as he panned the camera down towards the ground, showing what appeared to be a fire truck responding to the scene.

He encouraged viewers to donate to Let Them Live, an anti-abortion charity that donates to people seeking an abortion so they choose to have their baby instead, and sends out activists to stand on sidewalks outside abortion clinics.

The organization posted on Instagram announcing its partnership with DesChamps on Monday, saying he would scale a building in support of the group without specifying where he would climb.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said they arrested DesChamps at the top of the building and initially announced he would be booked on complaints of trespassing and disorderly conduct. Authorities ultimately dropped the disorderly conduct charge.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, a spokesperson for Oklahoma City Police, said at a press conference that building staff called in a complaint just after 8:40 a.m after they noticed someone scaling the tower.

The Devon Tower is the headquarters of the Devon Energy Corporation.

Littlejohn said police and the local fire department responded by closing down nearby streets and setting up “safety measures” as DesChamps continued to climb the 844-foot-tall building, eventually arresting him once he reached the building’s roof.

“It was difficult watching someone, especially at that height,” she said. “Luckily he was able to make it all the way up without falling or hurting himself, so we’re grateful for that.”

Tags abortion anti-abortion protest Devon Energy Corporation Devon Tower Oklahoma City Police

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  3. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  4. House passes expanded security for ...
  5. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  6. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  7. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  8. Senate gun deal likely to face ...
  9. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  10. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  11. Up to 13 state troopers waited in ...
  12. 10 Republicans backing Senate gun ...
  13. Pride month marred by rising ...
  14. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  15. Tom Rice says Trump ‘not the future ...
  16. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  17. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  18. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
Load more

Video

See all Video