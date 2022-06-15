More Americans than ever rating moral values as poor: Gallup

Half of Americans in a new Gallup poll say they would rate the overall state of moral values in the U.S. as poor, a record high, according to the survey giant.

The poll released on Wednesday found that 50 percent of respondents rate the state of moral values in the country as being poor while 37 percent rate it as being only fair and 12 percent see it as good. One percent said they rate it as excellent.

The last time respondents rated the state of moral values in the U.S. similarly was back in 2018, when 49 percent of those polled said it was poor.

The dismal view of moral values is largely driven by Republicans polled, 72 percent of whom rated moral values’ state in the country as being poor.

Gallup noted that Republicans’ views on the issue grew noticeably more bleak after former President Trump left office: Thirty-nine percent of Republican respondents rated the state of moral values in the country as poor, later increasing to 66 percent in 2021.

Roughly one-third of Democrats – 36 percent – in this latest poll also viewed moral values in the country as poor in addition to 44 percent of independents.

Democrats’ attitudes have shifted more bleak between 2021 and 2022, with only 30 percent of those in the party reporting the same sentiment a year ago.

When respondents were asked in the new survey if they thought the state of moral values in the country were getting better or worse, more Republicans, Democrats and independents reported it getting worse in 2022, compared to how they responded in 2021.

Ninety-three percent of Republicans said so in this latest poll (compared to 92 percent in 2021) in addition to 68 percent of Democrats (compared to 49 percent in 2021.)

The Gallup poll was conducted between May 2 and May 22 with 1,007 adults surveyed. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.