9 in 10 support background checks for all gun sales: poll

Almost 90 percent of Americans questioned in a new poll say they support background checks for all gun sales amid a heated debate on proposed restrictions.

The poll, released by Morning Consult and Politico on Wednesday, found that 77 percent of respondents “strongly support” background checks on all gun sales, with 12 percent saying they “somewhat support” the requirement.

In contrast, 4 percent of respondents said they “somewhat oppose” it, while only 3 percent “strongly oppose.” Four percent said they did not have an opinion.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans supports stricter gun control laws in the U.S., with 49 saying they “strongly support” tighter legislation, and 18 percent saying they “somewhat support” it. Ten percent said they “somewhat oppose” stricter laws, with 17 percent saying they “strongly oppose” them.

A majority also said they would support banning assault-style weapons, with 66 percent backing the idea. Twenty-eight percent, meanwhile, said they would not support a ban.

Just less than 70 percent (69 percent) said they support banning high-capacity ammunition magazines, while 23 percent oppose the idea.

Pollsters also asked respondents whether protecting the right of Americans to own guns or limiting gun ownership was more important. Half of the respondents said they support limiting gun ownership, while 43 percent said to protect the right to guns. Seven percent said they did not have an opinion.

The poll was conducted from June 10 to 12 on a sample of 2005 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

The poll was conducted days after the House passed an extensive gun package, dubbed the Protecting Our Kids Act, in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

It also comes after a group of senators reached a bipartisan agreement on gun proposals, which President Biden signaled he would sign if the legislation comes to his desk.