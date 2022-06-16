These are the the host cities for 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA on Thursday announced the full list of the cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico that have been selected to host the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Included in the list are 11 American, three Mexican and two Canadian cities, all of which will host games during the global tournament.

Members of Congress were quick to react to the news of their home cities and states being included in the lineup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first to be hosted across three countries, as well as the first ever tournament with a 48-team bracket, expanded from the traditional 32.

Here’s the full list:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver

Among the cities with a big soccer viewership snubbed by the organizers are Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

The official account for D.C.’s FIFA World Cup 2026 joint bid with Baltimore tweeted a statement after the announcement and said it was “gutted.”

Reacting to the news, co-chair of the congressional soccer caucus, Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) expressed his delight over Seattle making it to the coveted list.

“The Pacific Northwest represents the future of soccer in North America, and Washingtonians are passionate about the beautiful game. I look forward to sharing with the world all that makes the Evergreen State special!” he said.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said on Twitter that he was looking forward to cheering on the U.S. men’s team, especially “with all their PA-grown talent.”

And New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) tweeted soon after the announcement that he is “excited to work together to welcome visitors and fans from around the world, and deliver a world-class experience for the world’s biggest game.”