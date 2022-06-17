Mike Lindell says he slammed computer after told Walmart would cancel MyPillow

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that he slammed his computer after he was told that Walmart had decided to drop his products from its stores as he continues to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump.

Lindell told conservative podcast host Stephen Bannon on Thursday that the news was relayed to him by “the executive VP of Walmart,” who shared that Walmart would no longer stock MyPillow in stores.

In a snippet of the conversation shared on Twitter from “Bannon’s War Room,” Lindell shared that the executive cited a low rating for the decision.

“All the sudden, he goes, ‘We’re not ever having MyPillow again.’ He said, ‘You don’t make the rating of a four. I go, ‘What rating system?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lindell said.

He said he told the executive that “bots and trolls” could impact the rating and even offered to lower the price of his company’s products for Walmart. However, he said the executive confirmed that MyPillow would no longer be available at Walmart stores.

According to Lindell, he told the executive “you’re going to be all over the news tomorrow” and that he “slammed the computer” after he said goodbye.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the brand’s removal from stores to The Hill on Thursday after Lindell posted a series of videos on his Facebook page in which he talked about the decision in interviews with conservative podcasters. The spokesperson said MyPillow products remain available through Walmart.com.

Lindell shared on the podcast that the removal of MyPillow from the popular chain store would be a “$10 million hit” to his company.

Lindell has repeatedly shared false allegations of voter fraud about the 2020 presidential election and has been sued by multiple voting systems companies for defamation over his claims.