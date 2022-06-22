Ivanka Trump said a month after 2020 election father should ‘continue to fight’

Ivanka Trump told a filmmaker a month after the 2020 presidential election that her father, former President Trump, should keep up his legal challenges against the results, according to a video seen by The New York Times.

The video was captured by Alex Holder, a British filmmaker who was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” Ivanka Trump said. “And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right. It’s not acceptable.”

A person with access to the video told the Times the interview was conducted on Dec. 10, 2020.

“And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is, is heard and not muted,” she said, adding that her father “will continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted, and that’s what he should do.”

The comments from the former president’s daughter part ways with her deposition to the House committee.

In an interview the committee played during a public hearing, Ivanka Trump said she “accepted” the results of the election after former Attorney General William Barr said there was no election fraud.

“It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said,” Ivanka Trump testified.

In response to the hearing where those comments were played on prime-time television, former President Trump said that Ivanka Trump was “checked out” after the election and “only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Holder said he turned over footage from the riot he took and interviews he had with Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The Hill has reached out to the House committee investigating Jan. 6 for comment.