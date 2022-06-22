Shaquille O’Neal to donate DJ show proceeds to Buffalo shooting victims’ families

Shaquille O’Neal will donate the proceeds from his upcoming DJ set in Buffalo to the families of the victims of the TOPS market shooting.

The NBA star-turned-DJ who now performs under the name “DJ Diesel” made the announcement during a Tuesday interview with Sirius XM host Swaggy Sie.

“My next show is in Buffalo, and I’m going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members who had a tragic loss,” he said at the Governor’s Ball music festival.

The basketball superstar also revealed that he loses money by performing.

“It ain’t about the money for me,” he said, noting his love for the art and helping people.

Shaq’s donation comes days after the U.S. Department of Justice filed federal hate crime charges against the accused Buffalo supermarket shooter. Payton Gendron faces 26 counts, including 10 counts of a hate crime resulting in death, for allegedly killing 10 and injuring three others during the racially-motivated May 14 attack.

Gendron previously pleaded not guilty to a 25-count indictment filed by a New York grand jury.