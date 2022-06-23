trending:

DUI charges filed against Pelosi’s husband

by Jared Gans - 06/23/22 8:29 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband has been formally charged with driving under the influence after he was arrested last month in Northern California. 

A release from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office states that the office filed charges against Paul Pelosi based on a collision he was in that injured another individual. Pelosi’s blood was sent for testing after his accident and was found to have a .082 percent blood alcohol content, just above the legal limit of .08 percent. 

Pelosi is facing two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol level or higher causing injury. If he is found guilty, he could face up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, fines, required completion of a court-ordered drinking driver class and other terms as appropriate. 

Pelosi is set to be arraigned on Aug. 3. 

A spokesperson for the speaker’s office deferred a request from The Hill for comment to a spokesperson for Paul Pelosi, who declined to comment at this time.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the speaker, told The Hill last month that the speaker was not with her husband at the time and would not comment further on his arrest. 

Paul Pelosi’s bail was set at the time at $5,000. The district attorney’s office release states Paul Pelosi was released from custody upon his promise to appear for the arraignment. 

The release states the district attorney’s office will not provide any additional information to the public outside of the courtroom or in documents filed to ensure Pelosi is able to maintain his right to a fair trial. 

“The media and the public have a right to know what occurs in a criminal case. As such, they have full and free access to our courts,” the release states.

