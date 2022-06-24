March for Life says it will ‘continue to march until abortion is unthinkable’ after SCOTUS ruling

March for Life, an anti-abortion organization, celebrated the Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, saying it will continue to march and advocate for anti-abortion policies.

“For nearly fifty years, the Supreme Court has imposed an unpopular and extreme abortion policy on our nation, but as the annual March for Life gives witness to, Roe’s allowance of abortion-on-demand, up-until-birth has never represented where most Americans stand on life!” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement.

The ruling has sparked many emotions on both sides of the political aisle as the overturning of Roe v. Wade sends the issue of abortion back to state legislatures.

All eyes will turn to individual states, which will now have the power to regulate abortion, with Republican-leaning states expected to heavily restrict the procedure, while Democratic-leaning states are likely to retain or expand abortion rights.

“We are so grateful to the countless pro-life people of goodwill who contributed and sacrificed to make today possible — including the millions of those who have marched for life over the years — and we recognize that this is just the beginning of our work to advance policies that protect life,” Mancini said.

March for Life has hosted marches around the country over the years, with their biggest yearly gathering in Washington, D.C., in January often attracting thousands of individuals.

“We will continue to march until abortion is unthinkable because equality begins in the womb,” the group’s president added.

Past speakers at their marches include former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and popular conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.