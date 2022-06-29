trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Delta dropping rebooking fee for holiday weekend travel

by Jared Gans - 06/29/22 12:32 PM ET

Delta Air Lines is waiving its fee for rebooking during the upcoming holiday weekend as demand for air travel is likely to reach at least near its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic. 

Delta said in a statement on its website that it will issue the waiver from Friday through Monday, allowing customers to rebook their flights before or after the peak holiday travel days. The announcement comes as 1,800 flights for Fourth of July weekend have already been canceled as airlines suffering from staff shortages are struggling to keep up with demand. 

Delta said passengers traveling between the same origin and destination and staying in the same cabin will have their fare difference waived as long as their original ticket was issued by Tuesday and the rebooked flight occurs by July 8. 

Airlines and the federal government have pointed the blame for the staffing shortages at each other as flight cancellations continue. 

Airlines have said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not have adequate staffing and has not provided guidance for managing staffing before the holiday. The Biden administration has said that the stimulus payments that airlines received throughout the pandemic while demand was low should have allowed them to have enough staff for when traveling returned to normal levels. 

The industry urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to ask for a meeting to discuss the FAA’s plan for air traffic controller staffing for the weekend.

Tags air travel COVID-19 pandemic Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines demand Flight Cancellations Fourth of July July 4th weekend Pete Buttigieg staffing shortages

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  2. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  3. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  4. Five takeaways from races in ...
  5. Justice Breyer set to retire from ...
  6. Presidential protection or abduction? ...
  7. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  8. Nation braces for miserable travel ...
  9. Six takeaways on Cassidy ...
  10. The Memo: Cassidy Hutchinson drops ...
  11. The next financial hammer to ...
  12. Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony is ...
  13. Democrats unveiling ‘Transgender ...
  14. Jan. 6 panel member: Messages Cheney ...
  15. Wall Street braces for turmoil
  16. Cheney amps up pressure for Cipollone ...
  17. What is COVID-19 ‘rebound’? CDC ...
  18. Live coverage: Hutchinson offers ...
Load more

Video

See all Video