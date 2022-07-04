Chicago White Sox cancel July 4 fireworks after Highland Park shooting

The Chicago White Sox canceled their July 4 postgame fireworks and announced plans to hold a moment of silence on Monday after a shooting in Highland Park, Ill., killed at least six people during an Independence Day parade.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,” the team wrote in a statement.

“The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” the statement read.

The White Sox said its game against the Minnesota Twins will still take place as scheduled and they will hold a moment of silence before the game begins.

A gunman, described by police to be a white male between ages 18 and 20, opened fire on a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb, wounding 24 people in addition to the six killed..

The suspect remains at large as of Monday afternoon, and authorities have asked local residents to shelter in place.

President Biden said on Monday that federal law enforcement will assist with the hunt for the shooter.

Meanwhile, organizers of July 4 events in nearby towns quickly canceled their programming in the wake of the shooting. The White Sox’s stadium is located roughly 25 miles from the site of the incident.

The team typically hosts firework displays at every Friday home game during the season, but it added Monday’s display to coincide with Independence Day, according to the team’s promotional schedule.