Blog Briefing Room

Overall confidence in US institutions at record low: Gallup

by Lexi Lonas - 07/05/22 8:55 AM ET
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington.

Overall confidence in U.S. institutions hit an all-time low in a Gallup poll released Tuesday, with only 27 percent of Americans expressing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions. 

Gallup noted that the finding is 3 points below the prior low in 2014, adding that trust in major institutions has been in trouble for the past 15 years. 

The presidency, Supreme Court, Congress, small business and the military are among the 14 institutions Gallup lists in its survey.

The presidency, Supreme Court and Congress all saw all-time lows in confidence, the survey giant noted. 

As Americans continue to deal with record inflation, the presidency saw a 15-point drop in confidence compared to last year’s 23 percent.

Pollsters recorded at least a 10-point drop in confidence in the presidency from respondents from both political parties compared to last year. 

Congress, meanwhile, saw a 5-point drop, to 7 percent. 

The poll, which was was conducted before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, found an 11-point decrease in confidence in the court, to 25 percent. 

The Supreme Court saw a double-digit loss in confidence from independents and Democrats, but no change among Republicans, according to pollsters.

Republicans lost more confidence than other parties in banks and expressed double-digit losses in confidence in the police and military, the survey found.

Organized religions saw a double-digit drop in confidence among independents, a small drop from Republicans and no change from Democrats.

The only institutions that registered confidence from a majority of Americans were small businesses and the military. 

The survey was conducted from June 1 to June 20 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

