Chicago synagogue identifies staffer as July Fourth shooting victim

A Chicago-area synagogue has identified one of the victims in the Highland Park July 4 shooting as a member of its staff.

The North Shore Congregation Israel (NSCI) synagogue in a statement said Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and staff member, was among the six people killed in Monday’s shooting.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator — all of this with tireless dedication,” NSCI said in a statement.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones. We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of God’s wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief,” the synagogue said.

More than two dozen people were wounded when a man began shooting from a rooftop near the parade.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old male suspect.

The shooting has led to new calls for gun control. It follows the passage by Congress of a gun safety measure that itself was sparked by two separate mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

The bill gives money to states to help implement red flag laws, makes getting a firearm through a straw purchase a federal offense, increases background checks on 18- to 21-year-olds and makes clear the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer.