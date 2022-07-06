trending:

Blog Briefing Room

Capitol Police arrest man with two Molotov cocktails

by Jared Gans - 07/06/22 5:55 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front Plaza on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Greg Nash
U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails on Wednesday not far from the U.S. Capitol. 

Capitol police said in a tweet that they arrested the man at around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street.

The tweet said police have no indication that the man’s activity was related to the Capitol itself, members of Congress or any protest. 

Capitol police will send out a news release Wednesday evening with more details.

