Majority in new poll disapproves of ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

A majority of Americans surveyed in a new poll disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Fifty-seven percent of the respondents in the Pew Research Center survey disapprove of the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, compared to 41 percent who approve of the ruling.

In states where strict abortion laws have been enacted since Roe was overturned, the disapproval rating of the court’s decision slightly drops.

Fifty-two percent of people in states with strict abortion laws or abortion restrictions set to happen soon disapprove of overturning Roe, according to the poll, while 46 percent approve.

Republicans are more likely to support abortion restrictions and Republican-led states are the ones rushing to prohibit abortions since the court’s ruling, Pew noted.

Overall, 62 percent of Americans surveyed said that they believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The poll found 84 percent of Democrats said that they believe abortion should be legal, while only 38 percent of Republicans agree.

The gap between the parties over abortion has widened in recent years, with Democratic states vowing to keep abortion legal and expand abortion rights while Republican states are restricting it.

The poll surveyed 6,174 individuals from June 27 to July 4. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points.