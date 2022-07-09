trending:

Buttigieg changes residency to Michigan, husband’s home state

by Jared Gans - 07/09/22 1:16 PM ET

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has moved his residency from Indiana to Michigan and plans to register to vote there, a Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. 

The spokesperson said Buttigieg made the move to Traverse City, which is located in the northern part of the state, to be closer to his husband Chasten’s parents. 

Buttigieg and his husband bought a house in the city two years ago, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with child care,” the spokesperson said. 

The couple became parents last year after the adoption of their newborn twins.

