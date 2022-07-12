Former Cowboy Marion Barber III died of heatstroke, police say

A medical examiner has ruled that former Dallas Cowboys player Marion Barber III, whose body was found last month, died of heat stroke and his death was accidental.

The report from the Collin County, Texas, medical examiner’s office, which was released Monday, states that Barber was found on June 1 in a shower without the water running. The thermostat at his home was set to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heat was running.

Barber was known to exercise in “sauna-like” conditions, according to the report. Another shower in his home had water running when Barber was found, and exercise equipment was present at the time.

The examiner found no evidence of injury or drug use.

Barber’s father told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last month that Barber’s body had decomposed by the time he was found, and he may have been dead for several days. The Telegram reported that police conducted a welfare check on Barber after residents of the apartment complex where he lived reported water leaking from his unit.