Harris to give keynote address at NAACP convention

Vice President Harris will give the keynote speech at the NAACP’s national convention on Monday, according to the group’s president.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson told The Hill that Harris coming to speak, as the first Black woman vice president, is “evidence of power.”

“Over the last 113 years, we’ve welcomed Presidents and Vice Presidents, from Eisenhower, Kennedy, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Biden and Obama. But we’ve never welcomed a Black woman vice president,” he said. “That is evidence of progress.”

Johnson said that Harris has been a “steady voice” in fighting for voting rights and reproductive rights as well as opposing “other assaults by the far right” on various freedoms. He said the focus of this year’s convention will be the necessity for people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Democrats currently hold narrow majorities in both levels of Congress, and Republicans are seeking to emphasize President Biden’s low approval ratings and high levels of inflation as they attempt to regain control of both chambers.

“We are honored to have the vice president join us in this critical and pivotal moment for our democracy,” Johnson said.