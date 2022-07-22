trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Calls increased by 45 percent after suicide hotline number switch

by Chloe Folmar - 07/22/22 1:55 PM ET
a person's hand reaches for a phone where a green dot marks an occupied line
iStock

Calls to the national suicide hotline increased by 45 percent during the week after it switched to 988 from a longer number.

The hotline received approximately 30,000 more calls, texts and chats the week it transitioned to 988 than it had the week before, the line’s Director of Marketing and Communications Hannah Collins told The Hill.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline moved to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline last Saturday.

From July 14 through Wednesday, called “transition week” by the 988 Lifeline, the hotline received over 96,000 communications, including calls and texts.

That number surged from the 66,000 the line had received the week before.

The 96,000 figure is also a 66 percent increase from the same week in July last year.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline attributed the increase in calls and other communications to the shorter, more memorable number for the hotline.

“We are grateful that transitioning to 988 brought awareness of this resource and more people sought support through the 988 Lifeline and help was available,” said Collins.

Collins said that the hotline will continue working with the Department of Health and Human Services and its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration “to ensure the 988 Lifeline provides the best live-saving support possible.”

Tags 988 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Crisis hotline Suicide hotline Suicide prevention

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump slams McConnell as ...
  2. Hawley tweets raised fist mug image ...
  3. Hawley mocked over new Jan. 6 video
  4. The biggest things we learned in each ...
  5. Seven stunning moments from the ...
  6. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  7. Former DC officer assaulted by Jan. 6 ...
  8. Ex-Trump DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark hit ...
  9. House GOP Conference deletes tweet ...
  10. OAN officially dropped by ...
  11. Supreme Court denies Biden bid to ...
  12. Kagan warns that Supreme Court ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee closes summer with ...
  14. One person arrested after protesters ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report – A ...
  16. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  17. Clark Kent lookalike wins Twitter ...
  18. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
Load more

Video

See all Video