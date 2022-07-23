trending:

Watch Live: Trump speaks at TPUSA student conference

by TheHill.com - 07/23/22 6:52 PM ET

Former President Trump will speak at the TPUSA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla., as rumors he will announce a 2024 presidential bid continue to swirl.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump TPUSA Trump

