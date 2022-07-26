9/11 families knock golfers for taking ‘blood money’ from Saudi-backed tournament at Trump course

Families of victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks condemned golfers planning to compete in a Saudi-backed tournament at former President Trump’s golf club, accusing participants of taking “blood money.”

“I’m never gonna forget, never gonna forgive the golfers for taking this blood money,” said a family member in a video posted by grassroots group 9/11 Justice, which accuses the Saudi government of being complicit in the attacks.

The families have also slammed the former president for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit for a tournament from July 29-31 at Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, about an hour’s drive from Ground Zero.

In the 30-second video, family members tell golfers “You’re taking money from an evil regime” and ask “How much money to turn your back on your own country?”

Another quote rolls across the screen, reading, “U.S. Government investigations show the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi was substantially involved in the 9/11 attacks.”

“The evidence, Mr. Trump, is more clear than ever. The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and for this horrific attack on America. And you know it,” the group wrote in a letter to Trump earlier this month, imploring him to “cease further business with the regime that was complicit in the murder of our loved ones.”

Trump has instead called the league a “great thing” for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to rehabilitate its image, and urged PGA Tour players to join the Saudi-backed tour.

Families from 9/11 Justice also protested President Biden’s controversial visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Biden bumped fists with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who approved the 2018 killing of U.S. based-journalist and Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence.