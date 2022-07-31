Demings, Abrams mourn ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl.) took to Twitter Sunday to celebrate the life of “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols, who died on Saturday.

Nichols passed away at the age of 89 in Silver City, New Mexico, said her son, Kyle Johnson.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

Nichols was remembered by many, including Abrams and Demmings, as a trailblazer for Black women. Her role as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series broke many barriers for Black female actors, including her boundary-pushing on-screen interracial kiss with William Shatner.

Demings honored Nichols as an actress “who helped inspire generations of actors and astronauts alike,” in a tweet after learning of her death.

Her tribute included one of her previous tweets, in which she hailed Nichols for inspiring diversity in media.

Abrams echoed a similar sentiment in her tweet, which included a photo of the two smiling together.

“One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars.”

Abrams, a die-hard “Star Trek” fan, recently made a cameo on the season 4 finale of “Star Trek: Discovery.”