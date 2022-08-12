Trump pushes back on report FBI sought nuclear weapons documents

Former President Trump pushed back on reports that some of the documents the FBI sought at Mar-a-Lago on Monday included information related to nuclear weapons.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday that the “nuclear weapons issue” is a “hoax,” as were other investigations into him.

The Washington Post reported that sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the FBI was seeking documents containing information on nuclear weapons but did not say if any of those documents were recovered.

Trump and his allies have denounced the FBI search at his Palm Beach, Fla., residence as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Republicans have widely criticized the Department of Justice (DOJ), calling for answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) vowed to launch an investigation into the agency if Republicans retake control of the House in the November midterm elections.

The DOJ usually does not comment on active investigations, but Garland made a statement on Thursday defending the integrity of those who work at the DOJ and FBI and confirming that he had signed off on the search.

“The men and women at the FBI and Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” he said. “Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights.”

Garland also said the DOJ filed a motion to unseal the search warrant since Trump publicly revealed the warrant was executed and given the public’s attention to the search. Trump said late Thursday that his lawyers will not oppose the warrant’s release.

The DOJ’s motion states that Trump’s lawyers received a list of the documents the FBI recovered. But Trump’s team has not released the list publicly.