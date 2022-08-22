Largest share of parents lack confidence that public schools have sufficient staffing: poll

A plurality of U.S. parents lack confidence that public schools will have sufficient staffing for the upcoming academic year, according to a NBC News poll released on Monday.

The survey found that 41 percent of parent respondents are not confident that their children’s public schools will have enough teachers and staff to be available for their student’s needs. Thirty-three percent say they have “some” confidence, while only around a quarter report feeling “quite a bit” or “a great deal” of confidence on the issue.

Thirty-one percent of female respondents and only 19 percent of male ones are very confident in staffing situations.

Fifty-four percent of respondents raising children under the age of 18 showed confidence in their public school system handling the staffing shortage, while 25 percent of respondents showed a lack of confidence in the matter.

Parents are facing a raft of worries as another school year kicks off, ranging from lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to increased focus on school shootings.

Thirty percent of respondents said they have confidence their children’s public school will be prepared for an active shooter situation, while 33 percent of those surveyed said they have little to no confidence.

The NBC News poll was conducted from August 12 to August 16, with a total of 1000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.