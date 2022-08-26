Trump course in NYC set to host Saudi-backed women’s golf tournament

A golf course in New York City that former President Trump’s business manages will host a Saudi-backed women’s golf tournament in October, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that the tournament, which is part of the Aramco Team Series, will be held at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx. A city official told the Times that Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) administration approved the venue hosting the event.

Another official told the Times that the city could not “unreasonably withhold approval” for the event based on the city’s contract with the Trump Organization.

This will be the second golf tournament backed by the Saudi Arabian government to occur at a Trump-run golf club after Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster hosted an event of the LIV Golf tournament last month.

Families of the victims of 9/11 slammed Trump’s decision to host the event last month, pointing to his past remarks blaming Saudi Arabia for playing a role in the attacks. A majority of the hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, but the government has denied any knowledge or involvement in the attacks.

The Saudi government’s involvement in the golf league has been seen by some critics as an attempt on their part to overshadow alleged human rights abuses that the regime has overseen.

The LIV Golf and Aramco Team Series leagues are both financially supported by the Saudi government, but they are officially separate.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) moved to cancel the city’s contract with the Bronx golf club last year after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Trump Organization responded with a lawsuit last June, saying the decision was politically motivated.

The Hill has reached out to Trump Golf Links and the Aramco Team Series for comment.