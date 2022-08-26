Two dead, two others injured in Kentucky homeless shelter shooting

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter in Kentucky on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of multiple people being shot at the Harbor House men’s shelter in Henderson, a city located along the Ohio River near Indiana, around 7:40 p.m., according to a news release. Officers found four victims with gunshot wounds, one of whom was dead when they arrived and three of whom were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim died at the hospital.

Police identified the shooter as 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs, a resident of the shelter, and found his vehicle about two hours after they initially responded.

Police said that soon after, they found Gibbs walking in the area of softball fields and arrested him without incident. He had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the release.

The release did not give additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police identified the two deceased as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. The two injured were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All victims were Harbor House residents.

The Evansville Courier and Press reported that the two injured are in stable condition.