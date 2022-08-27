White House pastry chef who worked under five presidents dies at 78

Roland Mesnier, who served as White House pastry chef for five presidents, died on Friday at an assisted living home in Burke, Va., at the age of 78.

His son, George Mesnier, told The Washington Post that he died due to complications from cancer.

Roland Mesnier was first hired at the White House in 1979 by then-first lady Rosalynn Carter, according to the biography on his website. He became the longest-tenured chef to ever work there, making desserts for the sitting president and his family for more than a quarter of a century.

He retired from the White House in 2004 but returned on several occasions in the next two years to work on “special projects” for former President George W. Bush’s family.

He has also written multiple books, including a memoir of his time in the White House, entitled “All the Presidents’ Pastries: Twenty-Five Years in the White House, a Memoir.”

The Post reported that Mesnier made large gingerbread houses while working as pastry chef as part of the White House’s Christmas tradition. He started planning for the holiday season in June.

He has said that his goal was to provide comfort to the president’s family, who are constantly under intense scrutiny, and to understand their tastes and preferences.

He followed a motto that “perfection is no accident,” and tasted every dessert that left his kitchen to ensure they were perfect.