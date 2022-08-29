Florida Seminole County GOP office vandalized: ‘eat s— fascists’

The office of Florida’s Seminole County Republican Party was vandalized with the message “eat s— fascists” on Sunday.

The message, scrawled in graffiti, included a symbol of an enclosed “A” in what appeared to be a symbol for anarchy.

The perpetrators also attempted to use a form of glue-like substance on the locks, State Committeeman Jesse Phillips said.

“We basically had to break into our own office,” he added.

The Seminole County GOP is considering adopting additional safety measures for the office in light of the incident. No potential suspects have been identified, and a police report has been filed.

Phillips slammed the vandalism, saying, “This kind of intimidation of peaceful volunteers is shameful.”

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also addressed the incident in a Monday tweet, saying it “echoed Biden’s ‘fascists’ slander.”

She added, “There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated.”