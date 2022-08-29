trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Florida Seminole County GOP office vandalized: ‘eat s— fascists’

by Sarah Polus - 08/29/22 7:06 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 08/29/22 7:06 PM ET
The GOP elephant logo is shown
iStock

The office of Florida’s Seminole County Republican Party was vandalized with the message “eat s— fascists” on Sunday.

The message, scrawled in graffiti, included a symbol of an enclosed “A” in what appeared to be a symbol for anarchy.

The perpetrators also attempted to use a form of glue-like substance on the locks, State Committeeman Jesse Phillips said.

“We basically had to break into our own office,” he added.

The Seminole County GOP is considering adopting additional safety measures for the office in light of the incident. No potential suspects have been identified, and a police report has been filed.

Phillips slammed the vandalism, saying, “This kind of intimidation of peaceful volunteers is shameful.”

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also addressed the incident in a Monday tweet, saying it “echoed Biden’s ‘fascists’ slander.”

She added, “There is no place for violence in our political discourse, and the GOP will not be intimidated.”

Tags Biden GOP GOP Ronna McDaniel seminole county vandalism

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden to deliver prime-time address ...
  2. Here’s how much student loan ...
  3. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  4. Virginia AG says state bound by ...
  5. China’s dim prospects turn ...
  6. Joe Rogan on lessons learned from ...
  7. DOJ finds ‘limited’ items covered ...
  8. The rich are using long-term care ...
  9. The worst-paying states for teachers
  10. National Archives head says ...
  11. McConnell says he has ‘great ...
  12. ‘Euphoria’s’ Sydney Sweeney ...
  13. The US must close the gap between ...
  14. Proud Boy who approached Schumer on ...
  15. Secret Service official at center of ...
  16. Billy Eichner rips Clarence ...
  17. ‘I deserve to know the ...
  18. The polls are telling a new story ...
Load more

Video

See all Video