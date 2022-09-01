Most in new poll say FBI search of Trump home was appropriate

More than half of respondents in a new poll said they think the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was appropriate.

In the Wall Street Journal poll released on Thursday, 52 percent agreed with the statement that the search was “part of a legal and proper investigation” to determine if Trump wrongfully held classified documents at his Florida residence.

Another 41 percent said they viewed the FBI search as part of an “endless witch hunt” against the former president, according to the poll.

Views of the search break down sharply along partisan lines, with 80 percent of Republicans characterizing the search as a “witch hunt.” Only 5 percent of Democrats agreed with that sentiment.

Most respondents, 51 percent, said that the Mar-a-Lago search would not impact their likelihood of voting in November.

More Republican respondents said the search would impact their likelihood of voting in the midterms, with 64 percent saying it would make them more likely to cast a ballot.

The FBI recovered 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified documents when it raided the former president’s residence in early August.

Since the raid, Trump has repeatedly claimed it was unnecessary given that he was cooperating with efforts to recover presidential records. However, recent court documents from the Justice Department said that documents were “likely concealed and removed” despite a grand jury subpoena.

The National Archives and Records Administration initially recovered 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago in January. After discovering classified materials among the records, the Archives alerted the Justice Department.

The government subpoenaed Trump in May in an effort to obtain any additional classified documents. After conducting a search, Trump’s lawyers turned over several more documents in June.

After interviewing members of Trump’s staff, the FBI obtained the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago in August. In total, the government has recovered more than 300 classified documents from Trump, according to The New York Times.

The Wall Street Journal poll, which was conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, interviewed 1,313 registered voters Aug. 17-25. The poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.