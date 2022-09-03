Over 14,000 strollers recalled after reported amputation of child’s fingertip

More than 14,000 strollers were recalled on Thursday after a child’s fingertip was amputated, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

UPPAbaby recalled its All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers, citing openings in the stroller’s brakes that can cut or sever a child’s fingertip if it gets caught while the stroller is in use.

Customers who bought strollers manufactured between July 2021 and August 2022 can contact the company to receive free replacement brake discs.

“Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children,” the company said in a press release. “We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards.”

Based on the report UPPAbaby received, the company said it believes the injury was “likely due to consumer misuse.”