trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Over 14,000 strollers recalled after reported amputation of child’s fingertip

by Julia Shapero - 09/03/22 12:50 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/03/22 12:50 PM ET

More than 14,000 strollers were recalled on Thursday after a child’s fingertip was amputated, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

UPPAbaby recalled its All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers, citing openings in the stroller’s brakes that can cut or sever a child’s fingertip if it gets caught while the stroller is in use. 

Customers who bought strollers manufactured between July 2021 and August 2022 can contact the company to receive free replacement brake discs.

“Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children,” the company said in a press release. “We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards.”

Based on the report UPPAbaby received, the company said it believes the injury was “likely due to consumer misuse.”

Tags consumer safety Recall stroller

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  2. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  3. Biden earns plaudits from ...
  4. Violent threats against lawmakers ...
  5. Five things to watch in Trump’s ...
  6. Study links common asthma medication ...
  7. Texas governor says rape victims can ...
  8. Hats off to Hillary: Prosecuting ...
  9. Trump hits back at ‘weak and ...
  10. How cable news is reacting to ...
  11. Tucker Carlson on 2022 GOP ...
  12. The pending collapse of the United ...
  13. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  14. Biden was right: MAGA ideology is ...
  15. Artemis I rocket launch delayed for ...
  16. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory details ...
  17. Pilot in custody after threatening to ...
  18. The ‘cheapest time’ to book ...
Load more

Video

See all Video