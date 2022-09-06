Hillary Clinton says Jan. 6 was seditious conspiracy led by Trump

Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that she believes former President Trump encouraged and led a seditious conspiracy that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

“I would not be honest if I didn’t say I think there was a seditious conspiracy against the government of the United States, and that’s a crime,” Clinton told CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell.

“Led by Donald Trump?” O’Donnell interjected.

“Led by Donald Trump, encouraged by Donald Trump,” Clinton responded.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sat down with O’Donnell to promote their forthcoming Apple TV+ docuseries, “Gutsy.”

Portions of the interview will air Tuesday night on O’Donnell’s new streaming show, “Person to Person,” while other parts are airing on the network’s newscasts.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of State portrayed Trump’s actions as running counter to her work on behalf of America promoting democracy and the peaceful transfer of power across the globe.

“Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College?” Hillary Clinton said in the preview clip. “No, I was not happy.”

“Did I even for a nanosecond think I’m going to claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election? No,” she continued.

The events of Jan. 6 have remained in the headlines this summer with a series of public hearings held by the House select committee investigating the attack and related efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump, meanwhile, has doubled down on his unfounded claims of voter fraud, recently saying he would look “very seriously” at pardons for Jan. 6 defendants if he returns to the White House.

In previously released clips of the Clintons’ interview with O’Donnell, Hillary Clinton revealed that “suggestive” photos taken of her led her to begin wearing pantsuits, which became a staple of the ex-first lady’s fashion.

She also told O’Donnell how staying in her marriage to former President Clinton was the “gutsiest” thing she’s ever done, after the former president’s affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was revealed.

“Well, it was, in terms of my private life, it was really hard,” she told O’Donnell. “And as you know, everybody had an opinion about it. People who I never met had very strong opinions about it.”